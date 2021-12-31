$1.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) will report $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for International Flavors & Fragrances’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.96 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.12. International Flavors & Fragrances posted earnings of $1.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will report full year earnings of $5.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.51 to $5.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.80 to $6.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover International Flavors & Fragrances.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 6.96%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue was up 142.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.28.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. People s United Financial Inc. raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 5,195 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,847 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,080 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 12,293 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Auxano Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IFF traded down $0.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $148.56. The stock had a trading volume of 402,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,392,238. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.78, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.02. International Flavors & Fragrances has a twelve month low of $103.94 and a twelve month high of $157.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $146.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently 256.91%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

Featured Article: What is a Derivative?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.