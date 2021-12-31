$1.02 Billion in Sales Expected for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) will post sales of $1.02 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Generac’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.05 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $999.80 million. Generac posted sales of $761.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 34%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Generac will report full year sales of $3.69 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.67 billion to $3.72 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.49 billion to $4.87 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Generac.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $942.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.13 million. Generac had a return on equity of 37.32% and a net margin of 15.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GNRC. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Generac from $540.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Generac from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Generac from $561.00 to $471.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Generac from $515.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Generac presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $461.43.

In other news, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total transaction of $4,426,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.88, for a total transaction of $2,114,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,025,450. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the second quarter valued at approximately $890,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the second quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Generac by 25.9% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Generac by 71.0% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,819,000 after purchasing an additional 5,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Generac by 3.3% during the second quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 11,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,811,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GNRC traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $352.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,491. The company has a market cap of $22.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.02. Generac has a one year low of $222.51 and a one year high of $524.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $410.91 and its 200-day moving average is $418.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

About Generac

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

