$0.71 Earnings Per Share Expected for Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) will announce earnings per share of $0.71 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Reliant Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.73 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.68. Reliant Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.73 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Reliant Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.98 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Reliant Bancorp.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.10. Reliant Bancorp had a net margin of 29.30% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The firm had revenue of $39.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.69 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Reliant Bancorp by 132.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,684 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in Reliant Bancorp by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 9,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Reliant Bancorp by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 72,325 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Reliant Bancorp by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Reliant Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. 36.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RBNC opened at $35.01 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99. Reliant Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.78 and a 52 week high of $36.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $580.36 million, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Reliant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 15.84%.

Reliant Bancorp Company Profile

Reliant Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the Retail Banking, and Residential Mortgage Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment provides deposit and lending services to consumer and business customers within its primary geographic markets.

