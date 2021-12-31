$0.64 EPS Expected for Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) will announce $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Central Pacific Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.59 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.69. Central Pacific Financial reported earnings per share of $0.43 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Central Pacific Financial will report full year earnings of $2.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $2.72. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Central Pacific Financial.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $66.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.53 million. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 26.50%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Central Pacific Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 2.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 125.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 17,147 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 47.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 268,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,908,000 after acquiring an additional 86,023 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 92.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 101,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after acquiring an additional 48,800 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 73.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 96,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 40,948 shares during the period. 88.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CPF stock opened at $28.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $786.15 million, a P/E ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.28. Central Pacific Financial has a one year low of $18.31 and a one year high of $29.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This is a boost from Central Pacific Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.49%.

About Central Pacific Financial

Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Central Pacific Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. The Banking Operations segment includes construction and real estate development lending, commercial lending, residential mortgage lending and servicing, indirect auto lending, trust services, and retail brokerage services.

