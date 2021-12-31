$0.59 EPS Expected for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.59 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Monster Beverage’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the highest is $0.64. Monster Beverage posted earnings of $0.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Monster Beverage will report full-year earnings of $2.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $2.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $3.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Monster Beverage.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 28.76%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.21.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,669,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 102,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 15,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,614,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,527,000 after acquiring an additional 92,225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MNST traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,019,095. Monster Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $80.92 and a fifty-two week high of $99.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.72. The company has a market cap of $50.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.09.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

