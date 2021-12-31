-$0.37 EPS Expected for International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) will announce earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for International Seaways’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.58) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.25). International Seaways reported earnings per share of ($0.52) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Seaways will report full-year earnings of ($2.02) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.24) to ($1.83). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $4.46. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow International Seaways.

Get International Seaways alerts:

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The transportation company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $84.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.30 million. International Seaways had a negative net margin of 92.25% and a negative return on equity of 6.93%.

International Seaways stock opened at $14.55 on Tuesday. International Seaways has a 1-year low of $13.77 and a 1-year high of $22.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $737.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. International Seaways’s payout ratio is currently -3.55%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of International Seaways by 44.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,753 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Seaways in the second quarter worth about $67,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in International Seaways by 87.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in International Seaways by 164.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 5,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in International Seaways during the third quarter valued at approximately $184,000.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers, Product Carriers, and Other. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.

See Also: What is a Roth IRA?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on International Seaways (INSW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for International Seaways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Seaways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.