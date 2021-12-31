$0.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) will announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Core Laboratories’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.19. Core Laboratories reported earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Core Laboratories will report full year earnings of $0.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Core Laboratories.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $117.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CLB shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.70.

CLB traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.31. The company had a trading volume of 14,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,713. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 33.42, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 3.06. Core Laboratories has a one year low of $21.08 and a one year high of $49.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is 5.97%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,947,045 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $192,688,000 after purchasing an additional 212,688 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 113.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,060,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $80,275,000 after buying an additional 1,093,166 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 12.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,043,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,667,000 after buying an additional 116,370 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Core Laboratories by 3.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 750,098 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,216,000 after purchasing an additional 23,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Core Laboratories by 318.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 620,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,177,000 after purchasing an additional 472,415 shares during the last quarter. 98.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

