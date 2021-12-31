$0.19 EPS Expected for Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.19 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Constellium’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.18. Constellium reported earnings per share of $0.28 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Constellium will report full-year earnings of $2.19 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Constellium.

Get Constellium alerts:

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Constellium had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 249.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CSTM shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Constellium in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Constellium from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Constellium from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Constellium in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

CSTM traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.00. 9,036 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,025,300. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 2.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.17 and its 200 day moving average is $18.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95. Constellium has a one year low of $11.92 and a one year high of $21.59.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSTM. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Constellium by 225.7% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellium during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Constellium during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Constellium by 1,383.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Constellium during the second quarter worth approximately $182,000. 92.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellium Company Profile

Constellium SE operates as a holding company with interest in the design and manufacture of a range of specialty rolled, and extruded aluminum products, serving primarily the aerospace, packaging and automotive end-markets. The company operates through the following segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Constellium (CSTM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Constellium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.