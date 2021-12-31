$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) to post earnings per share of $0.13 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Del Taco Restaurants’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.12. Del Taco Restaurants posted earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Del Taco Restaurants will report full year earnings of $0.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.48. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Del Taco Restaurants.

Get Del Taco Restaurants alerts:

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Del Taco Restaurants had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The business had revenue of $124.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.86 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share.

TACO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark cut shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $12.51 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

Shares of NASDAQ TACO opened at $12.44 on Friday. Del Taco Restaurants has a one year low of $7.34 and a one year high of $12.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.72 million, a P/E ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 1.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. Del Taco Restaurants’s payout ratio is 30.19%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Del Taco Restaurants by 122.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Del Taco Restaurants during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in Del Taco Restaurants during the third quarter valued at $62,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Del Taco Restaurants during the third quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Del Taco Restaurants by 146.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,426 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 5,601 shares during the period. 76.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Del Taco Restaurants Company Profile

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc engages in developing, franchising, owning, and operating dining place. It features made-to-order cuisine both Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. Its menu includes tacos and burritos, Double Del cheeseburgers, crinkle-cut fries, and milkshakes. The company was founded by Ed Hackbarth and David Jameson in 1964 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, CA.

See Also: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Del Taco Restaurants (TACO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Del Taco Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Del Taco Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.