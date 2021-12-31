$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 31st, 2021

Equities research analysts expect Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) to post earnings per share of $0.13 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Del Taco Restaurants’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.12. Del Taco Restaurants posted earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Del Taco Restaurants will report full year earnings of $0.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.48. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Del Taco Restaurants.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Del Taco Restaurants had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The business had revenue of $124.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.86 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share.

TACO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark cut shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $12.51 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

Shares of NASDAQ TACO opened at $12.44 on Friday. Del Taco Restaurants has a one year low of $7.34 and a one year high of $12.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.72 million, a P/E ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 1.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. Del Taco Restaurants’s payout ratio is 30.19%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Del Taco Restaurants by 122.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Del Taco Restaurants during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in Del Taco Restaurants during the third quarter valued at $62,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Del Taco Restaurants during the third quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Del Taco Restaurants by 146.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,426 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 5,601 shares during the period. 76.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Del Taco Restaurants Company Profile

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc engages in developing, franchising, owning, and operating dining place. It features made-to-order cuisine both Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. Its menu includes tacos and burritos, Double Del cheeseburgers, crinkle-cut fries, and milkshakes. The company was founded by Ed Hackbarth and David Jameson in 1964 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, CA.

See Also: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Del Taco Restaurants (TACO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO)

Receive News & Ratings for Del Taco Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Del Taco Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.