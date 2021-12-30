Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Shares Gap Up to $45.90

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $45.90, but opened at $48.00. Zumiez shares last traded at $48.09, with a volume of 110 shares traded.

ZUMZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Zumiez in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Pivotal Research cut their price objective on Zumiez from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Zumiez from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on Zumiez from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zumiez has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.80.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.69.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.16. Zumiez had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $289.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zumiez Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas D. Campion sold 40,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $2,230,173.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 16.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZUMZ. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Zumiez during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Zumiez during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zumiez during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Zumiez by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,226 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Zumiez during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zumiez Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

