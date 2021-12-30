ZKSwap (ZKS) Trading 9.6% Lower This Week

ZKSwap (CURRENCY:ZKS) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 30th. ZKSwap has a total market capitalization of $71.32 million and approximately $4.02 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZKSwap coin can now be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00000756 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, ZKSwap has traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.28 or 0.00059172 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,714.48 or 0.07771204 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.06 or 0.00073342 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,762.98 or 0.99926857 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.30 or 0.00052938 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00008025 BTC.

ZKSwap Coin Profile

ZKSwap’s genesis date was November 22nd, 2020. ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 coins. ZKSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZKSwapOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZKSwap is a token Swap protocol based on Automated Market Maker (AMM). Through ZK-Rollup technology, the full set of uniswap functions are realized in Layer-2, while providing unlimited scalability and privacy. ZKSwap is designed to provide liquidity providers and traders with ultra-high-throughput Swap infrastructure, and transactions do not require any Gas fees. “

ZKSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZKSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZKSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZKSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

