Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Shares Gap Up to $81.65

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $81.65, but opened at $83.42. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $84.67, with a volume of 1,327 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.17.

Get Zentalis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of -22.67 and a beta of 1.80.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $1.22. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Kimberly Blackwell sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total transaction of $77,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexis Pinto sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $2,331,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 192,057 shares of company stock worth $14,180,219. Insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 46.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 138,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,238,000 after buying an additional 43,779 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 40.6% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 29,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after buying an additional 8,451 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 149.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 136,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,070,000 after buying an additional 81,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

See Also: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.