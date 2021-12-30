Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) to “Hold”

Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Valens Semiconductor Ltd. is a provider of connectivity solutions for the audio-video and automotive markets. Valens Semiconductor Ltd., formerly known as PTK Acquisition Corp., is based in HOD HASHARON, Israel. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on VLN. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Valens Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of Valens Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Valens Semiconductor in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Valens Semiconductor in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Valens Semiconductor in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.67.

NYSE:VLN opened at $7.46 on Tuesday. Valens Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $6.12 and a 52 week high of $12.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.82.

Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $19.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Valens Semiconductor will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VLN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valens Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth $4,695,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valens Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth $1,849,000. Omni Partners US LLC bought a new stake in Valens Semiconductor in the third quarter worth $740,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Valens Semiconductor in the third quarter worth $366,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Valens Semiconductor in the third quarter worth $318,000.

