Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) to “Buy”

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $14.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.80% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Electromed, Inc. manufactures, markets and sells products that provide airway clearance therapy to patients with compromised pulmonary function. The Company is the designer, manufacturer and worldwide provider of the SmartVest® Airway Clearance System and related products. The patented system uses High Frequency Chest Wall Oscillation (HFCWO), an alternative to Chest Physiotherapy (CPT), to deliver airway clearance treatment. The Company manufactures its products for use by chronically-ill patients who face health risks due to pneumonia and mucus accumulation in the lungs, particularly patients with cystic fibrosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), bronchiectasis, and neuro-muscular disorders. The purpose of its primary product, the SmartVest System, is to loosen, mobilize, and release respiratory secretions from the lungs. The Company’s products are primarily used in the home health care market and in hospitals. Electromed, Inc. is headquartered in New Prague, Minnesota. “

Separately, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Electromed in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD opened at $12.75 on Tuesday. Electromed has a 12 month low of $8.98 and a 12 month high of $13.85. The firm has a market cap of $109.27 million, a PE ratio of 51.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.64.

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Electromed had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $10.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.00 million. Research analysts predict that Electromed will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Electromed by 9.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 11,753 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Electromed by 4.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 40,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Electromed by 4.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,715 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Electromed by 1.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 265,111 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after buying an additional 4,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in Electromed by 97.3% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 10,850 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 5,350 shares in the last quarter. 40.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Electromed Company Profile

Electromed, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical equipment. The firm’s products include SmartVest SQL System and SmartVest Connect. It focuses on building market awareness, and acceptance of its products and services with physicians, clinicians, patients, and third-party payers.

