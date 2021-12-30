Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) to “Buy”

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $29.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 11.03% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Citizens & Northern Corporation is a one-bank holding company whose principal subsidiary is Citizens & Northern Bank. The Corporation’s principal office is located in Wellsboro, Pennsylvania. The Corporation’s other wholly-owned subsidiaries are Citizens & Northern Investment Corporation and Bucktail Life Insurance Company. Citizens & Northern Investment Corporation was formed in 1999 to engage in investment activities. Bucktail provides credit life and accident and health insurance on behalf of the Bank. “

NASDAQ:CZNC opened at $26.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $411.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.41. Citizens & Northern has a 1 year low of $18.98 and a 1 year high of $27.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $25.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 million. Citizens & Northern had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 26.97%. On average, analysts expect that Citizens & Northern will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Citizens & Northern news, Director Susan E. Hartley purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.41 per share, with a total value of $50,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 2,557 shares of company stock valued at $65,627 over the last three months. 3.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Citizens & Northern by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 147,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,622,000 after acquiring an additional 11,652 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Citizens & Northern by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 389,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,544,000 after purchasing an additional 27,521 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Citizens & Northern by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 16,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 5,785 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Citizens & Northern by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 18,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 6,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Citizens & Northern by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 59,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 4,795 shares in the last quarter. 28.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Citizens & Northern

Citizens & Northern Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in community banking. It provides a full range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York State. The firm’s Lending products include mortgage loans, commercial loans and consumer loans, as well as specialized instruments such as commercial letters-of-credit.

