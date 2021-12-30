Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $20.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group manufactures and sells jewelry products. The Company sells rings, necklaces, earrings, pendants, bracelets and small statues. It operates primarily in China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Malaysia and Singapore. Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CJEWY. Citigroup upgraded Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. HSBC cut Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CJEWY traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.43. The company had a trading volume of 2,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,853. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group has a 1-year low of $12.03 and a 1-year high of $23.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.57 and its 200-day moving average is $20.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.2323 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th.

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Company Profile

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells jewelry products. The company offers high-end luxury, mass luxury, and youth line jewelry products, including gem-set, gold, and platinum/karat gold products under the CHOW TAI FOOK, HEARTS ON FIRE, T MARK, MONOLOGUE, and SOINLOVE brands.

