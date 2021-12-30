Zacks Investment Research Upgrades ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $3.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “ATI Physical Therapy Inc. is a portfolio company of Advent International as well as provider of outpatient physical therapy services. ATI Physical Therapy Inc., formerly known as Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, CJS Securities downgraded shares of ATI Physical Therapy to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ATI Physical Therapy currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.53.

Shares of ATI Physical Therapy stock opened at $3.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. ATI Physical Therapy has a fifty-two week low of $2.66 and a fifty-two week high of $13.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.41.

ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $159.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.46 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that ATI Physical Therapy will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ATI Physical Therapy news, Chairman John L. Larsen acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.63 per share, for a total transaction of $36,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATIP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy during the 2nd quarter worth about $136,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,731,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,814,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,620,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

ATI Physical Therapy Company Profile

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc provides outpatient physical therapy services in the United States. It offers physical therapy, workers' comp rehab, sports medicine, hand therapy, women's health, specialty therapies, home health, complimentary injury screenings, and fitness centers through its 900 locations.

