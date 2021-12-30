Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $60.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Apartment Income REIT Corp. focused on the ownership and management of apartment communities principally in the United States. Apartment Income REIT Corp. is based in DENVER. “

AIRC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a sell rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.80.

Shares of AIRC opened at $54.84 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.72 and its 200 day moving average is $51.10. Apartment Income REIT has a fifty-two week low of $36.68 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion and a PE ratio of -119.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.48). Apartment Income REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.63% and a negative net margin of 6.99%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apartment Income REIT will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -382.61%.

In other news, CEO Terry Considine sold 31,052 shares of Apartment Income REIT stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $1,657,555.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 17.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 854,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,697,000 after purchasing an additional 127,545 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the third quarter worth $214,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Apartment Income REIT by 12.3% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,106,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,987,000 after purchasing an additional 121,173 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Apartment Income REIT by 1.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,482,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,359,000 after purchasing an additional 20,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel purchased a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the third quarter worth $614,000. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Apartment Income REIT

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

