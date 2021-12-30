Zacks Investment Research Lowers TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TriNet Group, Inc. is a provider of a comprehensive human resources solution for small to medium-sized businesses. It offers payroll, tax administration, risk protection, performance management, compensation consulting, and employee benefit plans. The Company serves banking and financial services, biotech and life sciences, technology, non-profits, professional services, venture capital, and advertising and marketing industries. TriNet Group, Inc. is headquartered in San Leandro, California. “

Separately, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on TriNet Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

NYSE TNET opened at $96.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.27 and its 200 day moving average is $90.83. TriNet Group has a fifty-two week low of $69.43 and a fifty-two week high of $109.40.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.52. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 41.71% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TriNet Group will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total value of $40,960.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,000 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.22, for a total value of $192,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,735 shares of company stock worth $7,841,360 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in TriNet Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC increased its stake in TriNet Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 30,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,841,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in TriNet Group by 18.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 988 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in TriNet Group by 7.1% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in TriNet Group by 21.8% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

