Zacks Investment Research Lowers Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) to Hold

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Sun Communities from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $224.00 target price on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $232.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $224.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sun Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.00.

Shares of SUI opened at $210.41 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $198.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.92. The company has a market capitalization of $24.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. Sun Communities has a fifty-two week low of $137.43 and a fifty-two week high of $211.62.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.99. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 17.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. Analysts forecast that Sun Communities will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SUI. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Sun Communities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Sun Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in Sun Communities by 1,126.7% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Sun Communities by 219.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 49.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 94.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

