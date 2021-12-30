Zacks Investment Research Lowers Sims (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) to Hold

Sims (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sims Metal Management Ltd is a metals and electronics recycling company. It specializes in ferrous and non-ferrous metals recycling, post-consumer electronic goods recycling, and municipal waste recycling. Sims Metal Management Ltd, formerly known as Sims Group, is based in New York, United States. “

SMSMY has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup upgraded Sims from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sims in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMSMY opened at $11.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Sims has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $13.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.01.

About Sims

Sims Ltd. engages in the recycling of metal and electronics. It operates though the following segments: North America Metals (NAM), Australia,New Zealand Metals (ANZ), UK Metal (UK), Global Trading, Investment in SA Recycling (SAR), Sims Lifecycle Services (SLS), and Unallocated. The NAM segment comprises of subsidiaries and joint ventures in the U.S.

