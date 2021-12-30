Zacks Investment Research Lowers KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) to Hold

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $462.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 6.19% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “KLA is benefiting from increased customer demand across each of the major product group. Further, growing investments by the customers across multiple nodes are driving the company’s growth in the Foundry & Logic market. Additionally, strengthening installed base, higher utilization rates and expanding service opportunities in the trailing edge are aiding the Services business. Moreover, high exposure to 5G mobile & infrastructure and growing demand in automotive remain tailwinds. Further, solid momentum in wafer fabrication equipment remains a positive factor. Notably, the stock has outperformed the industry it belongs to on a year-to-date basis. However, uncertainties related to the coronavirus pandemic remain concerns. Also, supply chain disruptions are major headwinds. Further, mounting expenses are negatives for the company.”

Get KLA alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on KLAC. UBS Group boosted their price target on KLA from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of KLA from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $403.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $490.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $420.35.

KLAC stock opened at $435.08 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $401.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $355.32. KLA has a 1-year low of $255.21 and a 1-year high of $442.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $65.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.21.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.12. KLA had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 36.52%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that KLA will post 21.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $1,640,916.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total transaction of $373,992.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 124,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in KLA by 9.8% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its position in shares of KLA by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 3,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in KLA during the second quarter worth $1,667,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the second quarter valued at about $13,020,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

About KLA

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

Read More: Front-End Load

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KLA (KLAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.