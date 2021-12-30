Zacks Investment Research Lowers Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) to Sell

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Immunome, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company utilizing a proprietary human memory B cell platform to discover and develop first-in-class antibody therapeutics designed to change the way diseases are currently being treated. Immunome, Inc. is based in Exton, United States. “

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Immunome in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Immunome stock opened at $14.42 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.87 and a 200 day moving average of $17.60. Immunome has a 12 month low of $9.27 and a 12 month high of $63.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.67 and a beta of -4.11.

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.14). Equities research analysts anticipate that Immunome will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baldwin Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immunome in the third quarter worth about $224,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Immunome during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Immunome by 23.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 2,715 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Immunome by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 15,140 shares during the period. Finally, HAP Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immunome during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $436,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.86% of the company’s stock.

Immunome, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody therapeutics for oncology and infectious disease. The company's lead oncology program includes IMM-ONC-01, which targets IL-38 tumor-derived immune checkpoint capable of promoting evasion of the immune system. It also develops IMM-BCP-01, an antibody cocktail product candidate for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infections and COVID-19.

