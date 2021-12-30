Zacks Investment Research Lowers Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) to Hold

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alamos is a Canadian-based intermediate gold producer with diversified production from three operating mines in North America. This includes the Young-Davidson mine in northern Ontario, Canada and the Mulatos and El Chanate mines in Sonora State, Mexico. “

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Alamos Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$15.50 to C$14.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$15.50 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.75.

Shares of NYSE AGI traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,798,490. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.74. Alamos Gold has a 1 year low of $6.64 and a 1 year high of $9.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.06.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Alamos Gold had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $198.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alamos Gold will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $568,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,925,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 24,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 5,497 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,087,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,827,000 after acquiring an additional 16,037 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Alamos Gold by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 609,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,392,000 after buying an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. 65.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Story: Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alamos Gold (AGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.