Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Celestica (NYSE:CLS) to Hold

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Celestica, Inc. is one of the largest electronics manufacturing services company in the world, serving the computer, and communications sectors. The company provides competitive manufacturing technology and service solutions for printed circuit assembly and system assembly, as well as post-manufacturing support to many of the world’s leading original equipment manufacturers. Celestica’s extensive depth and breadth of offerings supports a wide variety of customer requirements from low volume, high complexity custom products to high volume commodity products. “

CLS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Celestica from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Celestica from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Celestica from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Shares of CLS opened at $11.17 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Celestica has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $11.88. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.40.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 1.67%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Celestica will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Celestica in the 3rd quarter worth $571,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Celestica in the 3rd quarter worth $125,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Celestica by 79.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 310,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 137,400 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Celestica by 202.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 429,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after acquiring an additional 287,485 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Celestica by 16.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. 59.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Celestica

Celestica, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions globally to original equipment manufacturers and service providers. It operates through the Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) and Connectivity and Cloud Solutions (CCS) business segments. The ATS segment comprises of aerospace and defense, industrial, smart energy, health tech, and capital equipment businesses.

