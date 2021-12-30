Zacks Investment Research Downgrades 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) to Hold

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “1st Constitution Bancorp occupies an enviable position as one of New Jersey’s few independent community banks. Dramatically improved earnings and growth, a strong capital base, and a dynamic management, combined to propel 1st Constitution Bank full speed ahead amid the changing tides in the banking industry. 1st Constitution Bank is a community oriented bank serving Central New Jersey. “

FCCY opened at $25.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.80. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a 1-year low of $14.65 and a 1-year high of $26.13. The stock has a market cap of $268.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.63.

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. 1st Constitution Bancorp had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The business had revenue of $18.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.51 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 1st Constitution Bancorp will post 2 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCCY. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $790,000. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC raised its position in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC now owns 167,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after buying an additional 39,747 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $811,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 252,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,227,000 after buying an additional 22,088 shares during the period. 35.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

1st Constitution Bancorp Company Profile

1st Constitution Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking. It offers demand, savings and time deposits, and commercial and consumer or instalment loans. The company was founded in February 1999 and is headquartered in Cranbury, NJ.

