Zacks: Brokerages Expect TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Will Post Earnings of $2.99 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) to announce earnings per share of $2.99 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for TopBuild’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.90. TopBuild reported earnings per share of $2.15 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 39.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that TopBuild will report full-year earnings of $10.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.55 to $10.98. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $13.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.27 to $13.86. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for TopBuild.

Get TopBuild alerts:

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by ($0.10). TopBuild had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The business had revenue of $845.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $887.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BLD. Benchmark raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. BTIG Research cut TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Stephens increased their price target on TopBuild from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on TopBuild from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.67.

NYSE:BLD opened at $278.46 on Thursday. TopBuild has a twelve month low of $178.03 and a twelve month high of $284.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $267.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.60. The company has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.22 and a beta of 1.54.

In other TopBuild news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,000 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.33, for a total value of $546,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John S. Peterson sold 4,315 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.84, for a total value of $1,142,784.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,315 shares of company stock worth $2,747,285 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 1,058.3% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 21.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 138.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 419 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the third quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.

Further Reading: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TopBuild (BLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.