Zacks: Brokerages Expect Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) will report $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Northwest Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.24. Northwest Bancshares posted earnings of $0.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares will report full year earnings of $1.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Northwest Bancshares.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $127.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.23 million. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 27.70% and a return on equity of 10.36%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Northwest Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

In other Northwest Bancshares news, CFO William W. Harvey sold 12,960 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total value of $183,772.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO William W. Harvey sold 11,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total transaction of $163,468.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 11,476 shares of company stock valued at $152,521 and have sold 46,304 shares valued at $654,323. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $146,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Northwest Bancshares by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 177,446 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 9,643 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 62,864 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 8,790 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 4.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 366,077 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,993,000 after purchasing an additional 16,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NWBI remained flat at $$14.16 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,712. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.60. Northwest Bancshares has a 52-week low of $12.37 and a 52-week high of $15.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 64.00%.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

