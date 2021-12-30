Zacks: Brokerages Expect NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) will post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for NGM Biopharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.30) and the lowest is ($0.39). NGM Biopharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.40) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.58) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.60) to ($1.51). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.46) to ($1.35). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover NGM Biopharmaceuticals.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.03). NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 34.43% and a negative net margin of 157.90%. The firm had revenue of $18.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.90 million.

NGM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NGM Biopharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.44.

In other news, SVP Hsiao D. Lieu sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $44,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $306,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,515,500. Corporate insiders own 45.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 297,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,866,000 after acquiring an additional 23,600 shares in the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $9,860,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 29.1% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 4,962 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $3,729,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 11,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. 55.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.48 on Friday, reaching $17.87. 5,226 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,249. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.94 and its 200-day moving average is $20.60. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a one year low of $14.90 and a one year high of $32.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 1.81.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. Its lead product candidate, aldafermin, is designed for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, with liver fibrosis stage 2, 3, or 4.

