Zacks: Brokerages Expect Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) to Post -$0.16 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Intrusion’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Intrusion posted earnings of ($0.17) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intrusion will report full year earnings of ($0.96) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.88). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.43). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Intrusion.

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 million. Intrusion had a negative return on equity of 167.23% and a negative net margin of 261.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INTZ. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Intrusion from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intrusion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intrusion by 2.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intrusion by 4.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 90,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Intrusion in the second quarter valued at $110,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intrusion by 3.7% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 203,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 7,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intrusion by 88.9% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 15,194 shares in the last quarter. 20.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INTZ stock opened at $3.56 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $66.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.42. Intrusion has a 12 month low of $3.05 and a 12 month high of $29.90.

Intrusion, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions. It specializes in the development and marketing of entity identification, high speed data mining cybercrime and advanced persistent threat detection products. The company supports a range of customers including United States federal government entities, local government, banks, airlines, credit unions, and other financial institutions as well as hospitals, and other healthcare providers by providing products such as TraceCop for identity discovery and disclosure, and Savant for network data mining and advanced persistent threat detection.

