Zacks: Brokerages Expect Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) to Post $0.09 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Exelixis’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.00. Exelixis also posted earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Exelixis will report full-year earnings of $0.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $1.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Exelixis.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). Exelixis had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 8.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on EXEL. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Exelixis from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.18.

In other Exelixis news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 5,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total transaction of $112,727.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carl B. Feldbaum sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total transaction of $352,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 184,853 shares of company stock valued at $3,491,324. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Exelixis during the third quarter worth $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the third quarter worth $26,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 156.4% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the second quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis stock opened at $18.99 on Monday. Exelixis has a 12-month low of $15.50 and a 12-month high of $25.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 37.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.87.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

