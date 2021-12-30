Zacks: Brokerages Expect BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $46.65 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) to report sales of $46.65 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $50.88 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $42.00 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $4.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,060.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $157.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $152.01 million to $163.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $235.09 million, with estimates ranging from $197.05 million to $270.82 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover BioCryst Pharmaceuticals.

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $40.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.75 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 198.88% and a negative return on equity of 5,272.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BCRX. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.82.

Shares of BCRX traded up $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $13.79. 2,194,892 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,103,813. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -10.79 and a beta of 2.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.68. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $7.27 and a 52-week high of $18.48.

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.27, for a total transaction of $61,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nancy J. Hutson sold 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $1,617,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 140,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,045,570 in the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,467,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,229,000 after buying an additional 475,989 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,143,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,699,000 after buying an additional 117,879 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,139,499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,114,000 after buying an additional 26,937 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 49.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,005,622 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,191,000 after buying an additional 994,391 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,565,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,559,000 after buying an additional 61,065 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company that discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The firm focuses on the treatment of rare diseases in which unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme in the biological pathway of the disease. Its programs include BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for marburg virus disease and yellow fever.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.