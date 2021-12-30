Zacks: Brokerages Expect Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) to Post -$0.18 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.18) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Bill.com’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.19) and the highest is ($0.17). Bill.com posted earnings per share of ($0.03) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 500%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bill.com will report full-year earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.78). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.52). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Bill.com.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.06. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 52.34% and a negative return on equity of 5.22%. The company had revenue of $116.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on BILL shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $284.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Bill.com from $280.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Bill.com from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bill.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $294.80.

Bill.com stock opened at $248.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $25.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -138.13 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Bill.com has a 1 year low of $109.64 and a 1 year high of $348.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $283.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.77.

In related news, insider Bora Chung sold 11,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total value of $2,681,686.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Blake Thomas Murray sold 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.11, for a total value of $42,155,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 447,916 shares of company stock valued at $133,807,834. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BILL. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Bill.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $399,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $587,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,941,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,488,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

