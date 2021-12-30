Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $195.65 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) will report $195.65 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $196.20 million and the lowest is $194.70 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp reported sales of $191.39 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp will report full year sales of $761.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $754.60 million to $768.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $796.40 million, with estimates ranging from $788.70 million to $802.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Pacific Premier Bancorp.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $199.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.20 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 40.06% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS.

PPBI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James cut shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Pacific Premier Bancorp stock opened at $39.92 on Monday. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a twelve month low of $30.54 and a twelve month high of $47.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.94%.

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, Director Joseph L. Garrett sold 1,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total value of $63,906.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph L. Garrett sold 780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total transaction of $34,398.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,518 shares of company stock worth $371,654 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 7.9% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 65,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 3.3% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 989,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,992,000 after purchasing an additional 31,942 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 8.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 69,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 5,237 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 10.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,361,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,591,000 after purchasing an additional 129,992 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 3.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 599,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,352,000 after buying an additional 20,819 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

