Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $462.28 Million

Equities research analysts expect iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) to report $462.28 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for iRobot’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $461.27 million and the highest estimate coming in at $463.10 million. iRobot posted sales of $544.83 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that iRobot will report full-year sales of $1.57 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.80 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover iRobot.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.97. iRobot had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $440.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of iRobot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of iRobot from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

In other news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 11,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total transaction of $1,000,009.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of iRobot during the second quarter worth $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of iRobot by 230.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iRobot in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of iRobot in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iRobot in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. 87.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IRBT traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $67.86. The stock had a trading volume of 8,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,778. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.45. iRobot has a fifty-two week low of $63.37 and a fifty-two week high of $197.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.27.

About iRobot

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

