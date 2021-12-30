Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) to Announce -$0.32 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) will report earnings per share of ($0.32) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Bio-Path’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.29) and the lowest is ($0.35). Bio-Path posted earnings per share of ($0.57) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Bio-Path will report full year earnings of ($1.28) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($1.25). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($1.39). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Bio-Path.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.80) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Bio-Path in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bio-Path from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Bio-Path by 1,976.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 38,041 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Bio-Path by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 10,423 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bio-Path by 76.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 218,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 94,703 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bio-Path by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 8,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Path during the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. 6.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BPTH opened at $4.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.46. Bio-Path has a one year low of $3.47 and a one year high of $24.34.

About Bio-Path

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the develpment of therapies for acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and chronic myeloid leukemia (CML). Its product pipeline include Prexigebersen, BP1002, and BP1003. The company was founded by Peter Nielsen, Douglas P. Morris, Gabriel Lopez-Berestein and Ana Tari Ashizawa on May 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Bellaire, TX.

