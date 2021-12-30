Zacks: Analysts Expect TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) to Post $0.30 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) will report $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for TPG RE Finance Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the highest is $0.32. TPG RE Finance Trust reported earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TPG RE Finance Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for TPG RE Finance Trust.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. TPG RE Finance Trust had a net margin of 44.66% and a return on equity of 11.28%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share.

TRTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 24th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in a report on Sunday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TPG RE Finance Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.10.

Shares of NYSE:TRTX opened at $12.36 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.74 and a 200-day moving average of $12.88. The firm has a market cap of $952.31 million, a P/E ratio of 28.09 and a beta of 1.88. TPG RE Finance Trust has a twelve month low of $9.58 and a twelve month high of $14.55. The company has a current ratio of 325.25, a quick ratio of 325.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.77%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 218.19%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 169,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after buying an additional 14,297 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 110,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 16,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

About TPG RE Finance Trust

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. The company was founded on October 24, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

