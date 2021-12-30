Zacks: Analysts Expect The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $157.14 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) to report $157.14 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Marcus’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $160.99 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $153.00 million. Marcus posted sales of $36.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 328.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Marcus will report full-year sales of $446.33 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $442.20 million to $450.18 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $736.05 million, with estimates ranging from $716.10 million to $752.48 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Marcus.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.43. Marcus had a negative net margin of 27.24% and a negative return on equity of 18.80%. The business had revenue of $145.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.22) earnings per share.

MCS has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Marcus in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marcus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Marcus from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marcus from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Marcus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

In other news, CEO Gregory S. Marcus sold 1,898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total value of $38,700.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory S. Marcus sold 28,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total transaction of $575,209.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 28.57% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marcus during the second quarter valued at $48,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Marcus during the third quarter worth $75,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marcus by 334.0% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 3,340 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Marcus by 99,028.6% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 6,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marcus in the second quarter worth about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marcus stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $17.99. The stock had a trading volume of 4,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,866. The company has a market capitalization of $565.25 million, a PE ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 1.80. Marcus has a fifty-two week low of $12.30 and a fifty-two week high of $24.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Marcus Company Profile

Marcus Corp. engages in operating movie theatres, hotels, and resorts. It operates through the following business segments: Theatres and Hotels & Resorts. The Theatres segment includes multiscreen motion picture theatres and a family entertainment center. The Hotels & Resorts segment owns and operates full service hotels and resorts.

