Zacks: Analysts Expect OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $91.27 Million

Equities analysts predict that OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) will post sales of $91.27 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for OceanFirst Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $93.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $90.00 million. OceanFirst Financial posted sales of $93.98 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial will report full year sales of $353.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $348.80 million to $360.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $405.40 million, with estimates ranging from $381.40 million to $419.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover OceanFirst Financial.

Get OceanFirst Financial alerts:

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 27.87%. The company had revenue of $87.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.56 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens downgraded OceanFirst Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, OceanFirst Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.64.

In related news, Director Nicos Katsoulis acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.90 per share, for a total transaction of $62,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 2.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,991 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 1.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 50,098 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 0.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 86,208 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 4.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,850 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 8.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,977 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ OCFC opened at $22.31 on Monday. OceanFirst Financial has a fifty-two week low of $18.06 and a fifty-two week high of $25.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is currently 34.87%.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.

Further Reading: What is a support level?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OceanFirst Financial (OCFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OceanFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.