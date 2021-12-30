Zacks: Analysts Expect NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $233.26 Million

Analysts forecast that NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) will announce sales of $233.26 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for NetScout Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $232.81 million to $233.70 million. NetScout Systems reported sales of $228.74 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NetScout Systems will report full-year sales of $853.44 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $852.80 million to $854.07 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $886.63 million, with estimates ranging from $882.10 million to $891.15 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow NetScout Systems.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $212.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. NetScout Systems’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

NTCT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. TheStreet raised NetScout Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on NetScout Systems from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of NetScout Systems stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.94. 184,757 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 477,126. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.82. NetScout Systems has a 1 year low of $24.82 and a 1 year high of $34.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.46, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.03.

In related news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total transaction of $98,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Szabados sold 6,400 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total value of $211,584.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTCT. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in NetScout Systems by 49,083.0% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,463,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460,220 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in NetScout Systems by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,174,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,024 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in NetScout Systems by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,962,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,625,000 after acquiring an additional 883,550 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in NetScout Systems by 140.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,070,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,561,000 after acquiring an additional 625,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 195.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 892,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,056,000 after purchasing an additional 590,831 shares during the period. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NetScout Systems, Inc engages in the provision of application and network performance management solutions. Its integrated hardware and software solutions are used by commercial enterprises, governmental agencies and telecommunication service providers. The company was founded by Anil K. Singhal and Narendra Popat in June 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, MA.

