Zacks: Analysts Expect Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $140.50 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) will announce sales of $140.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Motorcar Parts of America’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $140.00 million and the highest is $141.00 million. Motorcar Parts of America posted sales of $122.57 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Motorcar Parts of America will report full year sales of $637.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $633.70 million to $640.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $668.75 million, with estimates ranging from $665.80 million to $671.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Motorcar Parts of America.

Get Motorcar Parts of America alerts:

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. Motorcar Parts of America had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 12.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MPAA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Motorcar Parts of America stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.06. The company had a trading volume of 46,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,366. Motorcar Parts of America has a fifty-two week low of $15.84 and a fifty-two week high of $26.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $327.64 million, a P/E ratio of 24.73 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.20.

In related news, Director Rudolph J. Borneo sold 3,752 shares of Motorcar Parts of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total transaction of $61,870.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 36.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,267 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after buying an additional 17,317 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America in the second quarter worth about $474,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 37.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 32,661 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 8,814 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 449.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,030 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 8,205 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 0.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 132,139 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Motorcar Parts of America Company Profile

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc engages in manufacturing, remanufacturing, and distribution of automotive parts. Its products include starters, alternators, wheel hub assemblies and bearings, drums and rotors, brake pads and shoes, calipers, brake master cylinders, brake power boosters, and turbochargers.

Featured Article: Price-Sales Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Motorcar Parts of America (MPAA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Motorcar Parts of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorcar Parts of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.