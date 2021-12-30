Zacks: Analysts Expect Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) Will Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Mission Produce’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.06. Mission Produce reported earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 45.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mission Produce will report full year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.93. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Mission Produce.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $237.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.09 million. Mission Produce had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 5.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share.

AVO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on Mission Produce from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Stephens cut their target price on Mission Produce from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mission Produce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.67.

Shares of AVO stock opened at $15.81 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.41. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Mission Produce has a 12-month low of $14.67 and a 12-month high of $22.93.

In other Mission Produce news, insider Juan R. Wiesner sold 6,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total transaction of $127,493.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 43,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total value of $800,591.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 47.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mission Produce by 359.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mission Produce by 377.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Mission Produce by 551.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,956 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Mission Produce by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Mission Produce during the 2nd quarter worth about $229,000. 18.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mission Produce

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

