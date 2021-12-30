Zacks: Analysts Expect Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share

Brokerages expect Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) to report earnings per share of ($0.37) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Inter Parfums’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.33) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.44). Inter Parfums posted earnings of $0.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 178.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Inter Parfums will report full-year earnings of $2.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.83 to $2.85. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Inter Parfums.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.52. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $262.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis.

IPAR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BWS Financial boosted their target price on Inter Parfums from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inter Parfums from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Inter Parfums from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Inter Parfums from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.25.

Shares of IPAR traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.09. The stock had a trading volume of 66,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,239. Inter Parfums has a 52 week low of $58.11 and a 52 week high of $107.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.64 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

In other Inter Parfums news, CEO Jean Madar sold 23,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total value of $2,205,578.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 7,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total value of $556,992.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,267 shares of company stock worth $7,662,645 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,973,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,065,000 after acquiring an additional 22,327 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 583,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,036,000 after acquiring an additional 20,027 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 435,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,590,000 after acquiring an additional 11,297 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 428,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,023,000 after acquiring an additional 91,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 320,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,085,000 after acquiring an additional 12,757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

