Zacks: Analysts Expect Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.01 Billion

Analysts forecast that Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) will announce sales of $1.01 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Colfax’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.03 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $964.16 million. Colfax posted sales of $828.12 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Colfax will report full year sales of $3.84 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.80 billion to $3.87 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.12 billion to $4.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Colfax.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54. The firm had revenue of $965.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.44 million. Colfax had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CFX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Colfax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Colfax from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Colfax from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Colfax from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Colfax from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.71.

Shares of NYSE:CFX traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,322,356. Colfax has a 12-month low of $36.59 and a 12-month high of $54.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

In related news, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 4,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total value of $192,613.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 2,366 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total value of $104,884.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 160,758 shares of company stock valued at $8,263,070. 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CFX. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Colfax by 385.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Colfax during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Colfax during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Colfax by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Colfax by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

