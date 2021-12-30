Zacks: Analysts Expect Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $149.00 Million

Analysts expect Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) to announce sales of $149.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Cogent Communications’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $147.94 million and the highest estimate coming in at $149.90 million. Cogent Communications reported sales of $143.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Cogent Communications will report full year sales of $591.59 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $590.52 million to $592.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $622.48 million, with estimates ranging from $613.28 million to $638.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cogent Communications.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $147.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.63 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 3.93% and a negative return on equity of 11.81%. Cogent Communications’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Cogent Communications from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Cogent Communications from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.60.

In other news, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total transaction of $147,398.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.26, for a total value of $185,424.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,420 shares of company stock valued at $729,139. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCOI. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Cogent Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 86.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Cogent Communications by 202.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Cogent Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Cogent Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 84.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CCOI remained flat at $$73.57 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,008. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.14 and a beta of 0.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.86 and its 200 day moving average is $75.06. Cogent Communications has a 52 week low of $56.38 and a 52 week high of $80.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is currently 664.00%.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

