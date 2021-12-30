Zacks: Analysts Expect Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.35 Billion

Analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) will report $4.35 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Builders FirstSource’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.40 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.25 billion. Builders FirstSource reported sales of $2.53 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 71.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will report full-year sales of $19.61 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.51 billion to $19.66 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $18.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.65 billion to $18.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Builders FirstSource.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.76. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 38.47% and a net margin of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $5.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 140.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BLDR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $74.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.33.

In related news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.85, for a total transaction of $2,996,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLDR. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,703,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,718,000 after acquiring an additional 147,779 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 192.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 78,703 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 207,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,851,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

BLDR stock traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $84.07. 32,878 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,490,970. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.73. Builders FirstSource has a 12 month low of $37.46 and a 12 month high of $85.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 2.26.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

