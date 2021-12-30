Zacks: Analysts Expect Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.97 Million

Brokerages expect Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) to report sales of $4.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Albireo Pharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.58 million to $5.88 million. Albireo Pharma posted sales of $2.72 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 82.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Albireo Pharma will report full-year sales of $12.77 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.57 million to $13.94 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $50.93 million, with estimates ranging from $30.97 million to $60.68 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Albireo Pharma.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $3.28. Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 444.28% and a negative return on equity of 82.99%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.96) EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on ALBO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Monday, December 20th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Albireo Pharma from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.80.

Shares of ALBO traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.63. The stock had a trading volume of 3,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,578. Albireo Pharma has a 1-year low of $20.30 and a 1-year high of $43.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.56 million, a P/E ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 8.20 and a current ratio of 8.20.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Albireo Pharma by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Albireo Pharma by 2,151.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 90,960.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,548 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Albireo Pharma in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 36.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,928 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Albireo Pharma

Albireo Pharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators for the treatment of orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its pipeline products include Odevixibat, A3384, and Elobixibat.

