Zacks: Analysts Anticipate MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) to Post $0.13 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) will post $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for MoneyGram International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the highest is $0.15. MoneyGram International posted earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that MoneyGram International will report full year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for MoneyGram International.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. MoneyGram International had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $319.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of MoneyGram International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on MoneyGram International from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MoneyGram International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MoneyGram International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.31.

In other news, Director W Bruce Turner bought 87,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.59 per share, with a total value of $489,125.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Grant A. Lines bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $32,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 205,977 shares of company stock valued at $1,215,011 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,008,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,149,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,909,000 after buying an additional 1,780,930 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,407,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,351,000 after buying an additional 436,397 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 5,886.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,284,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,023,000 after buying an additional 2,245,860 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International during the 2nd quarter valued at $918,000. 65.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MGI stock opened at $7.52 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.60 and a 200-day moving average of $8.38. MoneyGram International has a 12-month low of $5.06 and a 12-month high of $12.36. The company has a market cap of $689.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.80 and a beta of 1.45.

About MoneyGram International

MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services.

