Zacks: Analysts Anticipate FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) to Post $0.82 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) to report earnings of $0.82 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for FB Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.78 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.87. FB Financial reported earnings per share of $0.95 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that FB Financial will report full year earnings of $3.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.66 to $3.76. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow FB Financial.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $147.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.60 million. FB Financial had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 29.15%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS.

FBK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Truist increased their price target on FB Financial from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, FB Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.25.

Shares of FBK opened at $44.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.79. FB Financial has a 52 week low of $33.66 and a 52 week high of $49.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.31%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank raised its stake in FB Financial by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,505,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in FB Financial by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 399,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,129,000 after buying an additional 26,598 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its stake in FB Financial by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 80,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,446,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in FB Financial by 159.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 37,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,610,000 after buying an additional 23,095 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in FB Financial by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,113,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,749,000 after buying an additional 3,308 shares during the period. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

