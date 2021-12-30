Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) Will Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) will post $0.02 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Enviva Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the lowest is ($0.08). Enviva Partners reported earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 60%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Enviva Partners will report full year earnings of $0.98 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Enviva Partners.

Get Enviva Partners alerts:

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $237.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.11 million. Enviva Partners had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 17.93%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EVA. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Enviva Partners from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Enviva Partners in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Enviva Partners from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Enviva Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enviva Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.71.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVA. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Enviva Partners by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Enviva Partners by 20.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,248,677 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $65,443,000 after buying an additional 211,225 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Enviva Partners by 55.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 71,191 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after buying an additional 25,451 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Enviva Partners by 3.6% in the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 39,849 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Enviva Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Shares of EVA stock opened at $70.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.57 and a beta of 1.09. Enviva Partners has a 52 week low of $44.40 and a 52 week high of $73.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. This is a boost from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Enviva Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -460.27%.

About Enviva Partners

Enviva Partners LP engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Story: Green Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enviva Partners (EVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enviva Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enviva Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.